Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

More heirs found of Chicago nanny photographer Maier

June 26, 2018 8:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — Ten distant cousins of a Chicago nanny whose gritty street photography became a posthumous sensation have been identified, potentially increasing the number of her rightful heirs.

Vivian Maier died in 2009 at age 83. The Chicago Tribune reports 300 pages of fresh genealogical research were filed Monday in Cook County Probate Court, including records from the Austro-Hungarian Empire. If a judge deems the 10 beneficiaries, they could inherit profits from Maier photo sales. Three cousins were identified earlier.

Maier died penniless, childless and unmarried, complicating questions of inheritance. She took over 150,000 pictures, most of which were never developed. Writer and historian John Maloof helped discover her work after buying hundreds of cartridges of the undeveloped film in a storage-locker auction.

A July 17 hearing is scheduled in the case.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

___

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington