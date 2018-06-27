Listen Live Sports

Mother charged after baby found dead in hot car in Georgia

June 27, 2018 8:40 am
 
KINGSLAND, Ga. (AP) — Police say the mother of a baby found dead in a car last week has been arrested in southeast Georgia.

The Kingsland Police Department told news outlets that 28-year-old Rhae Odum was arrested Tuesday after her 7-month-old son was discovered inside a car outside a motel on June 19. The mother is charged with involuntary manslaughter and child cruelty.

Police say temperatures were in the 90s before thunderstorms.

Odum is being held at the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

