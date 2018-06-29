Officer accused in jaywalker’s beating won’t be charged

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice says no federal charges will be filed against a former North Carolina police officer who was seen on body camera videos beating a black pedestrian.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Murray said in a news release Friday that after a thorough and independent investigation, the evidence doesn’t warrant prosecution of a violation of federal criminal civil rights laws.

The video from last August showed former Asheville police officer Christopher Hickman punching, choking and shocking Johnnie Jermaine Rush, whom officers had accused of jaywalking.

Hickman, who is white, was arrested in March on a state felony charge of assault by strangulation, plus misdemeanor counts of assault and communicating threats. An arrest warrant said Rush suffered head abrasions and swelling and lost consciousness when Hickman pressed his arm on his throat.

