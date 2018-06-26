Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Over 100 calls to 911 for non-emergencies leads to warrant

June 26, 2018 11:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Georgia police have issued an arrest warrant for a man who called police more than 100 times over the past three years for mostly non-emergency issues.

WSB-TV reported Tuesday that 62-year-old William Baccus is charged with abuse of 911. Cobb County Fire Chief Randy Crider says Baccus has called to ask them to bring him milk, his cellphone and a TV remote.

Crider says fire and paramedics have to respond to each of Baccus’ calls, which ties up emergency personnel and resources. An arrest warrant says Cobb County police and fire departments have warned Baccus to not call 911 “unless it was an actual medical emergency.”

WSB says it’s been unable to reach Baccus or his lawyer for comment.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

___

Information from: WSB-TV, http://www.wsbtv.com/index.html

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Media News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington