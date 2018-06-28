Listen Live Sports

People steal from unconscious punch victim lying in street

June 28, 2018 3:03 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say a man was lying unconscious in the street after being punched when other people came by and stole from him.

Surveillance video aired by WCBS shows the victim being approached by two men in a Bronx intersection on June 18.

One of the men hit him, knocking him down.

After the two men left, several others started going through the victim’s pockets, stealing his phone and other items.

Police say the man who threw the punch then returned and took pictures of the motionless victim.

The punching victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition with a fractured skull.

Information from: WCBS-TV, http://www.cbs2ny.com

