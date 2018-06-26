Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Plane takes off, falls into ditch at Florida airport

June 26, 2018 5:14 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — An airplane at a Florida airport took off from a runway and fell into a ditch.

Orlando Executive Airport spokeswoman Carolyn Fennell tells the Orlando Sentinel that the plane failed to gain sufficient airspeed after takeoff. Fennell says four people were aboard the plane Monday morning, and no one was injured.

The Orlando Fire Department’s hazmat team responded to a call about a minor fuel leak just after 8 a.m. The runway was closed while crews cleared the area.

The plane is a Cessna 340A fixed-wing multi-engine craft owned by Michigan-based Little Dreams Aviation LLC. It was built in 1979.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

___

Information from: Orlando Sentinel, http://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington