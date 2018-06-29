Listen Live Sports

Police investigating porch explosion as possible hate crime

June 29, 2018 11:24 am
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police are looking for two men who lit an explosive and lobbed it onto the porch of a Philadelphia home that serves as a safe haven for transgender residents.

KYW-TV reports that a surveillance camera on the porch of the house as well as a second city camera recorded the explosion Saturday night.

Police say it’s the second time they’ve gotten a call about crimes directed at residents of the house and they are investigating whether it may be a hate crime. Police say someone driving by the house last summer fired paintballs at several residents sitting on the porch.

Police say no one was hurt in the explosion, but the porch was damaged.

