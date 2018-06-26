Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police: Man carjacked while attempting to help someone

June 26, 2018 10:20 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police in Rhode Island say a man ended up the victim of a carjacking as he was attempting to help a man lying in the middle of the road.

The good Samaritan-turned-victim says he was driving in Providence early Monday when he turned on a road and noticed a man asking for help. WPRI-TV reports he got out of his vehicle and was accosted by another man who put a gun to the back of his head.

The victim says the two suspects then jumped into a Ford Expedition, while another man got out of the Ford and made off with his car. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington