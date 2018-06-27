Listen Live Sports

Police: Shoe camera explodes, thwarting upskirt-video plan

June 27, 2018 8:52 pm
 
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Police in Wisconsin say a man’s plan to take videos up the skirts of women was thwarted when his shoe camera exploded.

Madison Police Chief Mike Koval said in his daily blog that the 32-year-old man wanted to turn himself in to police on Tuesday. But the man wasn’t arrested because he hadn’t taken any videos before the camera’s battery fizzled.

Koval wrote that the man’s foot was injured when the battery exploded.

The chief added that the man was “counseled on his actions” and released because no video had been taken.

WKOW-TV reports that police say the investigation continues.

A police spokesman says authorities don’t know why the man wanted to turn himself in.

