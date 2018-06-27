Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police: Woman drove drunk to pick up man charged with DWI

June 27, 2018 2:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MOUNT OLIVE , N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a woman drove drunk to a New Jersey police station where she was picking up a man who had been charged with drunken driving.

Mount Olive police say 49-year-old Melissa Vitale, of Rockaway, appeared impaired when she arrived at the station. She was soon charged with drunken driving after she allegedly failed sobriety tests.

Authorities say 45-year-old Robert Woolf, of Washington, had called Vitale and asked her to pick him up after he had been charged with drunken driving. Woolf was arrested after he allegedly made an illegal turn from Route 46.

It wasn’t known Wednesday if either Vitale or Woolf retained attorneys.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington