Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

School bus overturns on Jersey turnpike; no serious injuries

June 29, 2018 3:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (AP) — A school bus carrying several children crashed and overturned on the New Jersey Turnpike. No serious injuries have been reported.

State police say no other vehicles were involved in the crash, which occurred around 11:40 a.m. Friday in Cherry Hill. The bus ended up on its side on the shoulder of the roadway.

Roughly 30 people were aboard the bus, including several children who had minor injuries. They were being treated at a hospital.

Authorities didn’t know if the children were part of an organized group, though most were wearing similar colored shirts. Most of them were standing along the grassy shoulder while they waited for a replacement bus to pick them up.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington