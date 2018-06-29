Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Small plane makes belly landing in Las Vegas

June 29, 2018 11:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A small plane has made a belly-flop landing in Las Vegas and authorities say the three people on board weren’t hurt.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that the twin-engine Beechcraft E90 King Air went down shortly after 3:30 p.m. Friday at McCarran International Airport.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor says the landing gear collapsed when the plane landed.

Airport spokeswoman Christine Crews tells the paper that the plane landed on its belly to the south of a runway.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

There was no fire.

The plane’s propellers appeared to have received minor damage.

Crews tells the Review-Journal that a nearby runway was closed until the plane was removed but there weren’t any additional airport delays.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington