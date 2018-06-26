Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Suspect in Chicago diamond theft arrested at Miami airport

June 26, 2018 10:20 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — A 67-year-old Florida man has been arrested in the theft of $170,000 worth of diamonds from a Chicago jewelry store.

Chicago police say Tamaz Hubel of Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, was taken into custody Sunday while trying to board a plane to France from Miami-Dade International Airport. Police say he’s being held in Florida pending his extradition to Illinois.

Authorities say the theft occurred June 6 at a store in downtown Chicago’s “Jeweler’s Row.” They say Hubel was able to “conceal and remove” two diamonds.

Chicago detectives identified Hubel and began tracking him. Police say he was arrested with help from the Miami-Dade Police, the Department of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

The Associated Press has not identified a lawyer who can comment on Hubel’s behalf.

___

This story has been corrected to show Hubel’s hometown is Sunny Isles Beach, not Sunny Island.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington