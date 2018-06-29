Teacher accused of sex assault, trying to hypnotize girls

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A third-grade teacher is accused of sexually assaulting a girl at a Pennsylvania elementary school and police say he tried to hypnotize others and make them vow to obey him.

James Mentzer, of Hummelstown, was charged Thursday with institutional sexual assault, indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor and five counts of corruption of minors. Police began investigating him in February, and Mentzer was put on leave from East Hanover Elementary School.

Police say Mentzer requested each girl — ranging in age from 8 to 11 —come to his classroom to record videos for an alleged project.

Police say Mentzer videotaped them reading and attempted to hypnotize them.

One victim told police he made her repeat the phrase “I will obey you, Master” as he swung a necklace in front of her eyes.

No attorney information is available in online court documents.

