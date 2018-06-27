Listen Live Sports

Tennessee pair arrested in fatal shooting of Alabama man

June 27, 2018 2:53 am
 
FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Two Tennesseans are awaiting extradition to Alabama for the fatal shooting of a man earlier this month.

Florence Police Chief Ron Tyler said Tuesday that 18-year-old Hannah Burrows and 31-year-old Jessie Parker have been arrested in the death of 23-year-old Christopher “Devan” Cobb. Al.com quotes Tyler as saying they’re being held on murder charges. Police found Cobb dead with multiple gunshot wounds Friday after he was reported missing.

Florence Police Capt. Brad Holmes says detectives learned Monday that Burrows and Parker may have been involved and traveled to Memphis, where the pair was arrested. Holmes says the relationship between Cobb and the two Tennesseans is unclear. Police still are searching for Cobb’s car, which was also reported missing.

Al.com doesn’t say if Burrows and Parker have lawyers.

___

Information from: The Birmingham News, http://www.al.com/birminghamnews

