Terminally ill man dies days after taking last gambling trip

June 26, 2018 1:01 pm
 
TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — A terminally ill New Jersey man who fulfilled one of his last wishes by making a trip to his favorite Atlantic City casino last week has died.

John Mudry died Monday at a nursing home in Toms River. Family members say he had been diagnosed with a rare form of non-treatable bladder cancer.

Mudry’s death came nearly a week after he and his family visited Bally’s Atlantic City so the 71-year-old retired Teamster could drink a cold beer and play a few hands of blackjack.

Mudry made the trip with help from his hospice caretakers and health care providers. He ended up winning a few hundred dollars.

