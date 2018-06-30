Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Arizona honors 19 firefighters killed in 2013

June 30, 2018 9:20 pm
 
PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — The Latest on a memorial ceremony honoring 19 firefighters who died five years ago in Arizona. (all times local):

6:15 p.m.

Nineteen firefighters who died five years ago in an Arizona wildfire have been honored at a memorial service.

The event Saturday in Prescott featured bell tolls and the reading of the names of the Granite Mountain Hotshots who died June 30, 2013, after becoming trapped in a brush-choked canyon in Yarnell, northwest of Phoenix.

Only one of the crew members survived.

Since then, memorials have been built around town. Families have created foundations to honor the men’s work. Books and a movie have been released.

Investigators never determined exactly what led to the men’s deaths.

___

9 a.m.

Saturday marks five years since 19 wildland firefighters died in Arizona.

Prescott is honoring the men with bell tolls and by reading each of their names. A service also will be held earlier in the day at the cemetery where some of them are buried.

Most of the Granite Mountain Hotshots died June 30, 2013, after becoming trapped in a brush-choked canyon in Yarnell, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of Phoenix.

It was the deadliest day for firefighters since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Only one of the crew members survived. Brendan McDonough was serving as a lookout.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

