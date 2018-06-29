Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Judge: Enough evidence to try Walmart shooting

June 29, 2018 4:55 pm
 
BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) — The Latest on a Colorado man charged with shooting and killing three people at a suburban Denver Walmart (all times local):

2:50 p.m.

A Colorado judge has ruled there is enough evidence to try a man on charges he killed three people at a suburban Denver Walmart last November.

District Judge Mark Werner said Friday that 48-year-old Scott Ostrem won’t be required to enter a plea until Aug. 24.

Ostrem is charged with killing 52-year-old Pamela Marques and 26-year-old Victor Vasques, both of Denver, along with 66-year-old Carlos Moreno of Thornton. He also is charged with 30 counts of attempted first-degree murder.

An investigator testified Friday the gunman walked into the Walmart in Thorton, fired seven shots near the entrance and left without saying a word.

Investigators used footage from some of the about 200 cameras inside and outside the store and motor vehicle information to identify Ostrem as the shooter. ___

12 p.m.

Investigators say a man charged with shooting and killing three people at a suburban Denver Wal-Mart practiced firing at a shooting range in the hours before the November attack.

Detective Doug Parker testified Friday that surveillance video showed Scott Ostrem firing at a target for about two minutes before the shooting in Thornton. He said the head stamps on the shells at the range match those found at the store.

Ostrem is charged with killing 52-year-old Pamela Marques of Denver, 66-year-old Carlos Moreno of Thornton and 26-year-old Victor Vasquez of Denver. He also is charged with 30 counts of attempted first-degree murder over shots fired at others at the store.

The court hearing is being held to determine if there’s enough evidence to take the case to trial.

