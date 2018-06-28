Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Trailer full of chocolate goes up in flames in Iowa

June 28, 2018 1:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DEXTER, Iowa (AP) — That’s one way to burn calories.

Des Moines television station KCCI reports that a semitrailer carrying chocolate from Hershey, Pennsylvania, caught fire on Wednesday along Interstate 80 near Dexter in west-central Iowa.

The Iowa State Patrol says the truck was headed westbound and had problems with its brakes, which eventually catching fire. The driver pulled off on the interstate onto a grassy area. The driver was able to unhook the cab from the trailer before the trailer when up in flames.

There were no injuries. But the trailer — and all of its chocolate — were destroyed.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

___

Information from: KCCI-TV, http://www.kcci.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington