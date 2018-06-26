Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Tree crash kills teen at Boy Scout camp in Georgia

June 26, 2018 8:59 am
 
< a min read
Share       

COVINGTON, Ga. (AP) — Boy Scouts officials are offering condolences after a 14-year-old boy from Texas was killed when a tree fell on his tent at a Georgia Boy Scout camp.

Atlanta Area Council Boy Scouts of America CEO Tracy Techau said in a statement the death is a “difficult time for our Scouting family.” The teen was participating in a Scout gathering when the incident occurred Monday at the Bert Adams Scout Camp in Newton County, north of Atlanta.

Newton County Sherriff’s Office spokesman Jeff Alexander told news outlets that powerful storms had rolled through the area downing multiple trees, including the one that fell on the boy’s tent. The teen and other boy scouts were inside the tent when the tree crashed down onto it.

Authorities did not immediately release the teen’s name.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington