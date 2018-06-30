Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

University trying to save its iconic ash trees from borers

June 30, 2018 10:48 am
 
< a min read
Share       

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Miami University is attempting to save some of its most iconic ash trees on its idyllic southwest Ohio campus from the destructive emerald ash borer.

The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports more than 650 ash trees have been infected by the invasive beetle that has spread across the U.S. with devastating results since the early 2000s. Signs have been posted on Miami’s campus warning people to be alert for falling limbs.

Miami University’s Cody Powell says the school has been focused on saving the largest and most iconic trees on campus. He says the school has an “unbelievable amount” of ash trees and that saving them all won’t be possible.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington