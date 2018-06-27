Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

US govt proposes shrinking last endangered Red wolf habitat

June 27, 2018 11:38 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The federal government has proposed shrinking the last remaining habitat of the only endangered red wolves left in the wild, and giving landowners more leeway to kill any of the animals that stray onto private property.

Conservation groups call it an extinction sentence that would doom the last wild wolves.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service estimates about 35 wild wolves remain, all in eastern North Carolina. Another 200 are in captive breeding programs.

The proposal would limit their habitat to federal land in two North Carolina counties and lift restrictions on killing any wolves that stray from that territory. It would take several months for the proposal to take effect.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

___

Follow Drew at www.twitter.com/JonathanLDrew

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington