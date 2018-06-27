Listen Live Sports

West Virginia man gets 2 life terms in slaying of couple

June 27, 2018 1:56 am
 
MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man convicted of killing a couple in 2017 has been sentenced to two life terms without parole.

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reports 48-year-old Jeffery Lyle Sampson was sentenced Monday for the slaying of Shawn and Brandy Hardman. He also was sentenced to at least 45 more years in prison for holding his ex-wife against her will. Sampson told the court that mistakes were made by everyone involved.

He compared himself to a kicker missing a field goal and being blamed for losing the entire football game. Sampson broke into his ex-wife’s Mineral Wells home in January 2017. He then fatally shot the Hardmans after they arrived to help his ex-wife.

Sampson was convicted in March of first-degree murder and kidnapping, among other charges.

Information from: News and Sentinel (Parkersburg, W.Va.), http://www.newsandsentinel.com

