1 dead, 5 injured in St. Louis drive-by shooting; no arrests

July 4, 2018 3:28 pm
 
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 40-year-old man died after he was shot in the head in a drive-by shooting in St. Louis that also left five people injured, police said Wednesday.

Someone in a sport utility vehicle began shooting about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in a north-side neighborhood.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Stanley Sparkling, who lived on the block, was sitting on a porch when he was shot. Police said he was unconscious and not breathing when they arrived.

Two other men, aged 22 and 43, were critically wounded as they sat inside a car. One was shot in the chest and the other, in the leg.

Three women were also hurt. Two of them, aged 33 and 36, sustained graze wounds and were listed in stable condition. A 39-year-old woman refused medical treatment at the scene for unspecified injuries.

Police have not released the names of the injured victims.

The SUV drove off after the shooting. Police have reported no arrests.

They said two other men, ages 65 and 66, and a 3-year-old girl were present but not physically injured.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

