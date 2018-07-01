Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

1 dead after shooting at Mormon church in Nevada

July 22, 2018 9:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FALLON, Nev. (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead and another injured following a shooting at a Mormon church on Sunday in Nevada.

Fallon Police Chief Kevin Gehman says 48-year-old John Kelley O’Connor walked into the church, opened fire then walked home.

TV station KOLO reports that O’Connor surrendered after authorities called his home and asked.

Gehman said O’Connor appears to have targeted one person and not the church, which had as many as 50 people at the time. No motive was immediately known.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Authorities did not disclose the victims’ names pending next-of-kin notification.

Fallon is about 60 miles (96 kilometers) east of Reno.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington