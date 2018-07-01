Listen Live Sports

1 killed in accident on Texas water tower

July 6, 2018 3:09 pm
 
PORTER, Texas (AP) — Authorities say one person working on a water tower in Southeast Texas was killed and another injured when a metal panel shifted and fell.

The Porter fire department says two other workers who were unhurt in the Friday morning accident were rescued. Fire officials believe the piece of metal was being lifted and put into place at the time of the accident.

Video from overhead shows a large panel of metal inside of the empty water tower.

Porter is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Houston.

