Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

10 North Carolina firefighters accused of setting blazes

July 10, 2018 5:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities have arrested 10 North Carolina volunteer firefighters and accused them of setting fire to abandoned buildings and woods over a year and a half.

News outlets report Robeson County Sheriff Ken Sealey said in a statement Tuesday the firefighters were from the Fairmont Rural and Orrum fire departments, and were involved in a conspiracy to set the fires over the last 18 months.

The sheriff said there are approximately 90 arson-related charges in the investigation with more charges expected.

Sealey said a former Maxton police officer and a state corrections officer were among those arrested.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Sealey’s statement didn’t cite a motive. None of those charged have been identified.

Bail for the former police officer corrections officers is set at $200,000. Bail for the others is $100,000.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington