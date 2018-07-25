Listen Live Sports

Neighbor arrested on murder charge in 101-year-old’s death

July 25, 2018 10:29 am
 
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Police have arrested a neighbor in connection with the death of a 101-year-old Rochester, New York, woman.

The Democrat and Chronicle says 54-year-old Greg Jesner pleaded not guilty Wednesday during his arraignment in Rochester City Court on a second-degree murder charge.

Police and firefighters found Marcia Morrison dead at her apartment on Tuesday. A senior transportation company had gone there for her weekly ride, but she did not answer.

According to court documents, Morrison was stabbed in the neck, throat and upper body. Rochester Police Chief Michael Ciminelli called it “an outrageous crime.”

Jesner was initially detained after a separate incident. It couldn’t be learned from prosecutors Wednesday if he has an attorney yet who could comment on the charge.

Information from: Rochester Democrat and Chronicle, http://www.democratandchronicle.com

