12th suspect arrested in death of teen killed in gang attack

July 9, 2018 11:35 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — A twelfth suspect has been arrested in the death of a 15-year-old New York City boy who was slashed in the neck with a machete outside a Bronx bodega.

Luis Cabrarasantos was pulled over by state troopers in Southbury, Connecticut, on Monday. The 25-year-old was driving a car with several passengers. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney.

An eleventh suspect was arrested last Friday and charged with murder, manslaughter and gang assault in the June 20 death of Lesandro Guzman-Feliz.

Guzman-Feliz, known as “Junior,” dreamed of becoming a police officer, and his death shocked the community.

Police have established a scholarship in his honor.

