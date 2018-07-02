Teen driver charged in Texas crash that killed 2 schoolmates

ATASCOCITA, Texas (AP) — A Texas teenager who crashed into trees and split his car in half, killing two 16-year-old passengers, has been charged with intoxication manslaughter.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the 17-year-old driver and the two girls who were killed in the early Wednesday crash attended Atascocita High School, near Houston.

Authorities say the driver lost control of the car and crashed into the trees. They say one of the passengers, Chloe Robison, died at the scene and the other, Salma Gomez, died at a hospital. The driver suffered minor injuries.

Gonzalez says the driver was speeding and investigators believe he had been drinking.

