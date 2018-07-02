2 adults, 2 kids killed in Southern California desert crash

PALMDALE, Calif. (AP) — Two adults and two young children were killed Tuesday in a collision on a Southern California desert highway, authorities said.

The two-vehicle crash happened late morning in the Antelope Valley city of Palmdale, according Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

Television news footage showed a passenger van with its front end crushed and a completely demolished car.

A man and woman, each in their 20s, and a girl about 1 or 2 years old, died at the scene, coroner’s Assistant Chief Ed Winter said. Another girl, about a year old, died at a hospital, he said. They weren’t immediately identified.

Advertisement

It’s unclear whether the victims were related.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.