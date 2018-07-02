Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

2 adults, 2 kids killed in Southern California desert crash

July 3, 2018 6:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PALMDALE, Calif. (AP) — Two adults and two young children were killed Tuesday in a collision on a Southern California desert highway, authorities said.

The two-vehicle crash happened late morning in the Antelope Valley city of Palmdale, according Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

Television news footage showed a passenger van with its front end crushed and a completely demolished car.

A man and woman, each in their 20s, and a girl about 1 or 2 years old, died at the scene, coroner’s Assistant Chief Ed Winter said. Another girl, about a year old, died at a hospital, he said. They weren’t immediately identified.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

It’s unclear whether the victims were related.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington