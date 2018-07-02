Listen Live Sports

2 killed when winds fling tree onto pickup truck in Indiana

July 11, 2018 11:15 am
 
GENEVA, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say two people died when high winds toppled a large tree onto a pickup truck in northeastern Indiana.

Geneva Town Marshal Robert Johnson says strong winds from a thunderstorm sent the tree crashing onto the truck’s passenger compartment about 3 p.m. Tuesday. Geneva is about 30 miles (50 kilometers) south of Fort Wayne.

County Coroner Leslie Cook identified the victims as 36-year-old Martha R.B. Hilty and her passenger, 77-year-old Norman D. McCollum, both of Geneva.

She said both victims were pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force trauma.

