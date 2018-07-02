Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

2 men shot outside home where woman, grandson were killed

July 28, 2018 11:15 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Police say two men have been wounded in a gang-related shooting outside a New York state home where a woman and her young grandson were fatally shot earlier this month.

The men are in their 20s and were hospitalized Thursday in Buffalo with non-life-threatening injuries.

At least six other people were shot in the city this week. One of them was killed.

Police Deputy Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia says investigators believe the wounded men were the targets of the July 2 shooting that killed Yvette Johnson and her grandson Kyrie.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Johnson and her family had just returned home from celebrating her 54th birthday with a picnic at a nearby park when she and her 17-month-old grandson were killed.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington