2 men shot outside home where woman, grandson were killed

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Police say two men have been wounded in a gang-related shooting outside a New York state home where a woman and her young grandson were fatally shot earlier this month.

The men are in their 20s and were hospitalized Thursday in Buffalo with non-life-threatening injuries.

At least six other people were shot in the city this week. One of them was killed.

Police Deputy Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia says investigators believe the wounded men were the targets of the July 2 shooting that killed Yvette Johnson and her grandson Kyrie.

Johnson and her family had just returned home from celebrating her 54th birthday with a picnic at a nearby park when she and her 17-month-old grandson were killed.

No arrests have been made.

