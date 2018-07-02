Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
2 more men charged with murder in Indiana deputy’s death

July 12, 2018 9:14 am
 
LEBANON, Ind. (AP) — Two more men have been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a central Indiana sheriff’s deputy.

Court documents say 29-year-old John Baldwin Jr. and 22-year-old John Ball were charged Wednesday in the March 2 shooting of Jacob Pickett, who was chasing Anthony Baumgardt with his police dog. The 34-year-old Boone County deputy died three days later.

Baumgardt has already been charged with murder. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against him.

The Indianapolis Star reports prosecutors allege Ball provided Baumgardt with the gun used to kill Pickett. Authorities have said the chase began after officers serving an arrest warrant for a woman noticed Baldwin Jr. also had an outstanding warrant.

Ball’s lawyer declined comment Thursday. The Associated Press left a message seeking comment with a lawyer for Baldwin.

Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com

