2 people killed; others injured in Alabama boating collision

July 4, 2018 11:47 pm
 
MOUNDVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Two people were killed and at least three others were injured after two boats collided on the Black Warrior River in west-central Alabama on July Fourth.

AL.com reports that Hale County EMA Director Russell Weeden confirmed the two deaths Wednesday evening. Weeden said first responders were still working on the scene, about 4 miles (6.44 kilometers) south of the boat landing in Moundville. They were called to the scene around 5:30 p.m.

Weeden said he believed seven people were on the two boats. He said rescuers were working to make sure everyone involved was accounted for and receiving treatment.

No further details were available.

Moundville is about 17 miles (27.36 kilometers) south of Tuscaloosa.

