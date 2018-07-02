Listen Live Sports

2 suspects charged in attempted Texas bank heist, shootings

July 20, 2018
 
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Two suspects have been arrested and charged in the attempted holdup of a North Texas bank and shootings of three bank employees.

An FBI statement says three persons had initially been detained and questioned about the attempted robbery Thursday of the Veritex Community Bank in Fort Worth, Texas. One of the detainees was determined to have been involved in the crime and the other was released. The FBI says a second suspect was arrested at another location Friday.

The identities of the suspects named in the criminal complaint and the charges against them have been sealed and haven’t been released.

Paramedics said they didn’t believe the bank employees’ wounds were life-threatening.

