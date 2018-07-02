Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

2-year sentence for teacher who fired gun in classroom

July 18, 2018 2:37 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DALTON, Ga. (AP) — A teacher who fired a gun inside a Georgia classroom has been sentenced to two years behind bars.

News outlets report that 53-year-old Jesse Randal Davidson was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty in a Whitfield County courtroom to multiple charges, including criminal damage to property in the first degree.

Once released from prison, Davidson will be on probation for eight years.

Davidson had been a social studies teacher at Dalton High School when he barricaded himself inside a locked classroom in February and fired a single shot from a handgun.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

No students were in the classroom at the time, and Davidson surrendered after a school resource officer talked him out of his classroom.

The incident happened two weeks after 17 were killed in a shooting at a Florida high school.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington