28 sex crimes charges dropped against police officer

July 28, 2018 1:08 pm
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped all 28 counts of sex crimes against a police officer in North Carolina because they don’t have enough evidence to prove the case.

Authorities charged Matthew Porter in February after a family friend said the Charlotte-Mecklenburg officer fondled her when she was a preteen between 2010 and 2013.

According to court documents obtained by WSOC-TV , the woman said she was touched while sitting under covers on the couch with Porter while his wife and her mother were in the room.

Prosecutors said the woman’s testimony was the only evidence they had, so the charges were dropped.

Porter was hired by Charlotte in 1995 and started flying helicopters for the police force two years later.

Charlotte police didn’t return a message about Porter’s job status.

