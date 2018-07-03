Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

3 children killed in Southeast Texas apartment fire

July 4, 2018 11:10 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PORT ARTHUR, Texas (AP) — A fire official says three children rescued from a burning apartment in Southeast Texas have died from their injuries.

Port Arthur Fire Marshal Paul Washburn tells KFDM television that firefighters arrived at the burning building a little after midnight Wednesday. First responders found the children and rushed them to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Washburn says the children were aged 2, 6 and 12.

Washburn tells The Associated Press the three children were the only ones inside the apartment when the fire broke out. He says their mother had taken another child to the hospital.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Washburn says they are investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington