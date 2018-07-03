Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

3, including father and son, killed in wrong-lane car crash

July 8, 2018 8:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

AMITYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Three people, including a father and a son, have been killed in a car wreck in suburban New York.

Suffolk County police say Alex Demetrius, of Nesconset, was driving east in Amityville around 12:30 a.m. Sunday when his car went into the opposite lanes and hit a westbound car.

The crash killed the 27-year-old Demetrius and the driver and a passenger in the other car: 65-year-old Joseph Cloonan and his 34-year-old son, John Cloonan, who both lived on Staten Island.

Bryan Cloonan tells Newsday his uncle Joseph was a married father of three who worked three jobs, including as a physical trainer, and played guitar in a band. He calls his uncle “larger than life.”

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington