Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

3 killed in single-engine plane crash in Washington state

July 13, 2018 9:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Officials say three people were killed in a single-engine plane crash north of Spokane.

Moody Aviation officials said on Facebook that an instructor and two students died in an accident Friday morning involving one of their training aircraft.

The Spokesman-Review reports the plane crashed in a field seven miles (11 kilometers) west of Deer Park.

Federal Aviation Administration Northwest Mountain region spokesman Allen Kenitzer says the Cessna 172 crashed under unknown circumstances.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Kenitzer says the aircraft sustained substantial damage and that both the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

Moody Aviation says it’s cooperating with the investigation.

___

Information from: The Spokesman-Review, http://www.spokesman.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington