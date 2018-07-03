Listen Live Sports

4th victim found in Florida Everglades plane crash

July 18, 2018 1:25 pm
 
MIAMI (AP) — A fourth victim has been identified following a collision involving two small planes over the Florida Everglades.

Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta told reporters Wednesday that the body of 22-year-old Carlos Alfredo Zanetti Scarpati had been recovered from the remote, swampy crash site.

Police previously identified three other victims as 22-year-old Jorge Sanchez, 72-year-old Ralph Knight and 19-year-old Nisha Sejwal. Zabaleta said federal investigators confirmed all three were experienced pilots.

The four victims died Tuesday about 9 miles (14.5 kilometers) west of Miami Executive Airport.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said both planes belonged to Dean International flight school.

In a Miami Herald report , Julio Sanchez said his brother Jorge nearly had the required flying hours needed to be a regional airline pilot. Diedre Knight said her father-in-law Ralph was a private pilot who taught two sons to fly.

Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com

