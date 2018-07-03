Listen Live Sports

3rd Dartmouth professor leaves over misconduct allegations

July 17, 2018 12:21 pm
 
HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — A third Dartmouth College professor facing sexual misconduct allegations has left the school following an internal investigation and recommendation that the school fire him.

Dartmouth College President Phil Hanlon on Tuesday announced Professor William Kelley’s resignation, effective immediately. Another professor, Paul Whalen, resigned under similar circumstances last month, and a third, Todd Heatherton, chose to retire.

The professors were accused last year of creating a “hostile academic environment” marked by excessive drinking, favoritism and, at times, inappropriate behavior. In a letter to the Dartmouth community, Hanlon repeated that sexual misconduct and harassment have no place at the Ivy League school. He says the focus is now on making it the best community possible.

A lawyer believed to have represented Kelley declined to comment.

The attorney general’s office also is investigating.

