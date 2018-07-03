Listen Live Sports

3rd woman arrested in beating, stabbing of Applebee’s server

July 18, 2018 12:01 am
 
MACON, Ga. (AP) — A third woman has been arrested in the beating and stabbing of an Applebee’s waitress who Georgia authorities say accidentally brushed against a customer’s leg.

Citing a McDonough police release, news outlets report 36-year-old Lakisha Boyd turned herself in Monday night, three days after 38-year-old Lasondra Boyd and 30-year-old Keterah Boyd were arrested near Macon. Another relative, Demetrius Boyd, remains at large.

Police say the suspects assaulted the waitress July 10 after the accidental contact. The waitress was stabbed with a steak knife and her tips were stolen. Police say the suspects also skipped out on the $62.57 bill.

Applebee’s says the waitress returned to work the following day, after receiving 15 stitches.

Lasondra and Keterah Boyd have each posted $35,000 bail. It’s unclear whether the suspects have lawyers.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

