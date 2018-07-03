Listen Live Sports

3rd worker dies weeks after hospital explosion in Texas

July 16, 2018 6:35 pm
 
GATESVILLE, Texas (AP) — A third worker has died after being injured in an explosion last month at a hospital in Central Texas.

Officials say 30-year-old Wilber Dimas died Sunday, more than two weeks after the June 26 explosion at Coryell Memorial Hospital in Gatesville. Dimas was working at a construction site at the hospital when the blast occurred.

More than a dozen workers were hurt. Most had blast or burn injuries.

The two other people to die were 44-year-old Michael Bruggman and 36-year-old Filiberto Morales.

Gatesville police said on July 1 that the cause of the explosion hadn’t been determined. However, an initial investigation indicated a construction-related accident resulted in a natural gas explosion.

