4 journalists, 19th century publisher Yankee Quill winners

July 12, 2018 4:05 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — Four journalists and a 19th century publisher are receiving the 2018 Yankee Quill — New England’s highest journalistic honor.

The Academy of New England Journalists said Thursday it will honor David Randall Moats, Wayne Phaneuf, Ken Squier, and Lou Ureneck in an Oct. 11 ceremony in Natick, Massachusetts.

Moats is a Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial writer and former editorial page editor of the Rutland (Vermont) Herald.

Phaneuf is executive editor of the Springfield (Massachusetts) Republican.

Squier is a sportscaster and former longtime owner of the Radio Vermont Group of four local radio stations.

Ureneck is a professor of journalism at Boston University and former editor of the Portland Press Herald and Maine Sunday Telegram.

Posthumously honored is Henry Martyn Burt, founder of the 19th century newspaper Among the Clouds, published at the summit of Mount Washington.

