Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

4 of 5 teens take plea deal in fatal Michigan rock-throwing

July 16, 2018 2:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — An attorney says four Michigan teens charged with murder in a fatal rock-throwing incident have agreed to accept a lesser charge of manslaughter.

The plea deal was disclosed in court Monday, although no guilty pleas were immediately made. Attorney Jim Gust, who represents one of the four, says they’re expected to spend some time in juvenile detention. More court hearings are planned.

The boys, ages 15 to 17, were charged last fall with second-degree murder in the death of Kenneth White, who was in a van on Interstate 75 when a rock crashed through the windshield.

That rock and many others were thrown from an I-75 overpass in Genesee County.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

A fifth teen, 18-year-old Kyle Anger, is accused of throwing the rock that struck the van. He wasn’t in court Monday.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington