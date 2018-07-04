Listen Live Sports

4-year-old boy shoots, kills self in Georgia; man arrested

July 9, 2018 12:10 am
 
< a min read
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say a 4-year-old boy shot and killed himself.

Richmond County Chief Deputy Coroner Kenneth Boose Sr. tells news outlets that Justin Foss Jr. was pronounced dead Saturday morning after what appears to be an accidental shooting. An autopsy is scheduled for next week.

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office records show that 27-year-old Justin Foss Sr. was booked Saturday on possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.

