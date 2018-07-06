Listen Live Sports

6 weeks later, detectives still working to ID floating baby

July 11, 2018 9:10 am
 
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Six weeks after a baby was found floating in the waters off Florida’s Atlantic coastline, police are still trying to identify the child and find her mother.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Teri Barbera tells news outlets that the intense media blitz and a $10,000 reward have yielded only 14 tips. None panned out.

Detectives say a prick on the baby’s heel indicates she was born in a hospital. But sheriff’s officials said Monday they’ve checked more than 600 South Florida births and have accounted for all of those children.

Officials estimate “Baby Jane” was four to seven days old and had probably been in the water less than a day when she was found floating near Boynton Inlet. Investigators said she likely floated northward from Broward County.

