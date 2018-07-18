Listen Live Sports

...

$63,000 found in ceiling at home of priest accused of theft

July 18, 2018 5:49 pm
 
< a min read
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (AP) — State police say they discovered $63,000 hidden above ceiling tiles in the home of a Michigan priest who is accused of embezzling millions.

The search was conducted Tuesday at the Rev. Jonathan Wehrle’s luxury home in Williamston. Police say money was in $2,000 bundles secured with cash bands that said, “For Deposit Only-St. Martha Parish.”

A message seeking comment was left for Wehrle’s attorney.

Wehrle is charged with six counts of embezzling $100,000 or more from St. Martha Church in Okemos. He lived at a property worth more than $1 million. Trial is scheduled for Aug. 13.

Authorities have seized $1.1 million from Wehrle, although church auditors say more than $5 million is missing. The priest’s attorney has said a bishop allowed Wehrle to use church funds for a home.

